Mass. health officials announce 2,263 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths, 7-day positivity rate falls to 2.4 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,263 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday .

A total of 605,055 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 34,157 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.44 percent, falling .11 percent from Thursday’s report.

A total of 30 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,938 statewide.

Seven hundred and seven people are currently hospitalized and 164 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 84.9 percent of the 4,512,010 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,450,030 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated.

