Mass. health officials announce 2,270 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths, 7-day positivity rate drops to 3.5 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,270 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.

RELATED: Johnson & Johnson’s 1-dose COVID-19 shot offers good protection, new hope

A total of 500,415 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 71,929 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 3.53 percent has decreased 0.08 percent from Sunday’s report

A total of 30 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 14,317 statewide.

RELATED: Where can you get vaccinated? Here is a map of sites that are open in Mass.

One thousand, six hundred and seventy-six people are currently hospitalized and 373 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

RELATED: Another mass vaccination site opening at Fenway Park on Monday

As of January 27, 11,433 people under the age of 19 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 20-29 came in next with 10,337, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 8,520. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 2,312 confirmed cases.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)