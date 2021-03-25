Mass. health officials announce 2,274 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths, 84 percent of vaccine doses administered

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,274 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

A total of 586,298 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 28,078 active cases.

A total of 39 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,671 statewide.

Six hundred and thirty-one people are currently hospitalized and 137 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 84.2 percent of the 3,743,060 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,165,381 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

