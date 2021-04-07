Mass. health officials announce 2,292 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 2.5 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,292 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

A total of 611,825 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 35,075 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.46 percent, falling .04 percent from Tuesday’s report.

A total of 21 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,014 statewide.

Seven hundred and fifty-five people are currently hospitalized and 179 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 83.8 percent of the 4,906,820 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,571,073 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated.

