Mass. health officials announce 2,301 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 2 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,301 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

A total of 588,599 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 28,810 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.3 percent rising .01 from Wednesday’s report

A total of 40 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,711 statewide.

Six hundred and twenty-two people are currently hospitalized and 139 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 86.1 percent of the 3,745,460 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,194,905 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated.

