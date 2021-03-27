Mass. health officials announce 2,362 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths, 7-day positivity rate rises to 2.4 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,362 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 590,961 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 29,806 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.35 percent rising .05 percent from Friday’s report

A total of 35 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,746 statewide.

Six hundred and fifty-four people are currently hospitalized and 143 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 88.1 percent of the 3,745,460 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,225,307 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

