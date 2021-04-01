Mass. health officials announce 2,455 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 2.5 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,455 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

A total of 600,632 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 32,868 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.49 percent, dropping .04 percent from Wednesday’s report.

A total of 32 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,876 statewide.

Seven hundred people are currently hospitalized and 166 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 83.7 percent of the 4,348,010 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,370,079 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

