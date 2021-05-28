BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 253 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

A total of 660,766 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 7,314 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is .74 percent, dropping from the .8 percentage that was reported on Thursday.

A total of 4 new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,495 statewide.

A total of 241 people are currently hospitalized and 74 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 84.9 percent of the 9,131,450 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,599,402 state residents are fully vaccinated.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)