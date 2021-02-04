Mass. health officials announce 2,602 new COVID-19 cases,74 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 3.3 percent

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (gray) cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,602 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

A total of 507,166 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 61,864 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 3.29 percent has decreased 0.01 percent from Wednesday’s report.

A total of 74 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 14,489 statewide.

One thousand, five hundred and fifty-four people are currently hospitalized and 335 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

As of February 3, 9,817 people under the age of 19 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 20-29 came in next with 8,504, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 7,001. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 1,823 confirmed cases.

