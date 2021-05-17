Mass. health officials announce 281 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths with a positivity rate of 1 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 281 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.

A total of 657,119 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 13,827 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.02 percent, rising from the 1 percentage that was reported on Sunday.

A total of 19 new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,413 statewide.

A total of 336 people are currently hospitalized and 96 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85.6 percent of the 8,376,570 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,217,296 state residents are fully vaccinated.

