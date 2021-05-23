Mass. health officials announce 287 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths with a positivity rate of .9 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 287 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday.

A total of 659,533 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 10,062 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is .93 percent, falling from the .99 percentage that was reported on Saturday.

A total of 5 new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,463 statewide.

A total of 257 people are currently hospitalized and 75 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85.1 percent of the 8,836,700 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,438,241 state residents are fully vaccinated.

