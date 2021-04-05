Mass. health officials announce 2,912 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 2.4 percent after Easter Sunday

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,912 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday after withholding their daily report on the Easter holiday.

A total of 607,967 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 35,167 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.36 percent, falling .08 percent from Saturday’s report.

A total of 43 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,981 statewide.

Seven hundred and seven people are currently hospitalized and 163 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The DPH combined Monday’s report with the one that would have come out on Easter Sunday in addition to all of the previously delayed reports following issues at the Broad Institute.

As of this latest report, 85.3 percent of the 4,619,870 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,491,804 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)