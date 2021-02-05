Mass. health officials announce 2,982 new COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths, 7-day positivity rate drops to 3.2 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,982 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

A total of 510,148 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 59,934 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 3.16 percent has decreased 0.13 percent from Thursday’s report.

A total of 74 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 14,563 statewide.

One thousand, five hundred and three people are currently hospitalized and 322 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

As of February 3, 9,817 people under the age of 19 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 20-29 came in next with 8,504, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 7,001. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 1,823 confirmed cases.

