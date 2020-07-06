Mass. health officials announce 2nd EEE-positive mosquito sample

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Monday announced that the eastern equine encephalitis virus has been detected in mosquitoes in the state for the second time this year.

The state’s health lab confirmed the presence of EEE in a mosquito sample collected in Wendell on July 5.

As a result of the finding, the state has raised the risk level for EEE to moderate in the Franklin County communities of Wendell and New Salem.

On Friday, the state’s first detection of EEE was also found in mosquitoes in Franklin County, which increased the risk level to moderate in the communities of Orange and Athol.

“We are seeing EEE activity in mosquitoes very early in the season,” Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said. “We will continue to conduct additional surveillance, including trapping and testing mosquitoes in the region over the next several weeks to better inform our guidance to local communities.”

EEE is a rare but serious and potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages. EEE is generally spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

There were 12 human cases of EEE in Massachusetts in 2019 with six deaths. There were also nine cases in domestic animals.

EEE has not yet been detected in humans or animals this year.

