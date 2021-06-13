BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health announced 33 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday.

A total of 662,811 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 2,695 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 0.42 percent, dropping from the .44 percentage that was reported on Saturday.

A total of 0 new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll stayed at 17,576 statewide.

A total of 133 people are currently hospitalized and 48 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 87.8 percent of the 9,424,430 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,962,956 state residents are fully vaccinated.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)