Mass. health officials announce 337 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.1 percent

The Department of Public Health reported 337 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

A total of 655,687 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 14,884 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.14 percent, dropping from the 1.15 percentage that was reported on Thursday.

A total of 18 new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,384 statewide.

A total of 376 people are currently hospitalized and 104 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 84.3 percent of the 8,331,450 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,134,645 state residents are fully vaccinated.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)