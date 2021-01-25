Mass. health officials announce 3,477 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths, 7-day positivity rate drops to 4.8 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 3,477 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.

A total of 479,402 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 92,035 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 4.82 percent has decreased .03 percent from Thursday’s report

A total of 45 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 13,889 statewide.

One thousand, nine hundred and fifty-five people are currently hospitalized and 418 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

As of January 20, 14,574 people under the age of 19 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 20-29 came in next with 13,575, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 11,078. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 2,797 confirmed cases.

