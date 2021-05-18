Mass. health officials announce 359 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.1 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 359 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

A total of 657,478 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 12,701 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.06 percent, rising from the 1.02 percentage that was reported on Monday.

A total of 6 new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,419 statewide.

A total of 326 people are currently hospitalized and 93 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 84.5 percent of the 8,528,620 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,243,160 state residents are fully vaccinated.

