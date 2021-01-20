Mass. health officials announce 3,987 new COVID-19 cases, 78 deaths, 7-day positivity rate of 5.9 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 3,987 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

A total of 458,089 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 90,154 active cases and a seven-day average positivity rate of 5.86 percent.

A total of 78 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 13,547 statewide.

Two thousand, two hundred and nine people are currently hospitalized and 444 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

As of January 13, 14,574 people under the age of 19 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 20-29 came in next with 13,575, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 11,078. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 2,797 confirmed cases.

