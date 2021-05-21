Mass. health officials announce 400 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.1 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 400 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

A total of 658,841 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 10,939 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.05 percent, rising from the 1.03 percentage that was reported on Thursday.

A total of 11 new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,453 statewide.

A total of 303 people are currently hospitalized and 81 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 84.6 percent of the 8,791,700 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,386,665 state residents are fully vaccinated.

