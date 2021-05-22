Mass. health officials announce 405 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths with a positivity rate of 1 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 405 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 659,246 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 10,366 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is .99 percent, falling from the 1.05 percentage that was reported on Friday.

A total of 5 new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,458 statewide.

A total of 281 people are currently hospitalized and 81 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 84.7 percent of the 8,836,700 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,419,127 state residents are fully vaccinated.

