Mass. health officials announce 4,162 new COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths, 7-day positivity rate of 5.8 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health reported 4,162 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday.

A total of 311,090 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 82,617 active cases and a seven-day average positivity rate of 5.78 percent.

Sixty new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 11,465 statewide.

One thousand, nine hundred and nineteen people are currently hospitalized and 387 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

From Nov. 29 through Dec. 12, 12,482 people between the ages of 20-29 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 0-19 came in next with 11,108, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 10,413. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 2,182 confirmed cases in that two-week period.

