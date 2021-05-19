Mass. health officials announce 425 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.1 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 425 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday night after technical issues delayed the report by several hours.

A total of 657,903 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 11,924 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.05 percent, dropping from the 1.06 percentage that was reported on Tuesday.

A total of 14 new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,433 statewide.

A total of 332 people are currently hospitalized and 96 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 84.4 percent of the 8,625,960 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,290,072 state residents are fully vaccinated.

