Mass. health officials announce 4,283 new COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths, 7-day positivity rate of 5.9 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 4,283 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday

RELATED: Staff begins to administer vaccines at Gillette; Fenway eyed as 2nd mass site

A total of 448,311 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 98,476 active cases and a seven-day average positivity rate of 5.86 percent.

A total of 67 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 13,372 statewide.

Two thousand, one hundred and sixty-five people are currently hospitalized and 433 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

RELATED: 229 Mass. communities now considered high-risk for coronavirus

As of January 13, 14,178 people under the age of 19 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 20-29 came in next with 13,838, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 11,983. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 2,910 confirmed cases.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)