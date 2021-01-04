Mass. health officials announce 4,358 new COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 4,358 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.

A total of 375,455 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 81,449 active cases.

A total of 60 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 12,401 statewide.

Two thousand, three hundred and thirty-nine people are currently hospitalized and 423 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

From Dec. 13 through Dec. 26, 9,907 people between the ages of 20-29 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 0-19 came in next with 9,814, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 8,822. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 2,441 confirmed cases in that two-week period.

