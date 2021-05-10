Mass. health officials announce 446 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.3 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 446 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.

A total of 653,636 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 18,441 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.26 percent, rising from the 1.24 percentage that was reported on Sunday.

A total of 14 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,344 statewide.

A total of 427 people are currently hospitalized and 117 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85.5 percent of the 7,941,470 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 2,962,937 state residents are fully vaccinated.

