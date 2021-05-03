Mass. health officials announce 481 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.5 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 481 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.

A total of 648,249 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 23,676 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.49 percent, matching the percentage that was reported on Sunday.

A total of 18 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,288 statewide.

A total of 522 people are currently hospitalized and 133 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85.1 percent of the 7,348,770 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 2,626,191 state residents are fully vaccinated.

