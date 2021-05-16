Mass. health officials announce 494 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths with a positivity rate of 1 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health reported 494 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday.

A total of 656,838 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 14,146 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1 percent, dropping from the 1.03 percentage that was reported on Saturday.

A total of 5 new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,394 statewide.

A total of 337 people are currently hospitalized and 94 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85.3 percent of the 8,371,230 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,202,166 state residents are fully vaccinated.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)