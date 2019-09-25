Mass. health officials announce 4th EEE death, 11th human case of virus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Health officials announced Wednesday the fourth Eastern Equine Encephalitis death in Massachusetts this year and that laboratory testing has confirmed the eleventh human case of the virus.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says it was notified by a hospital that an Essex County resident had died from the virus.

A man in his 70s, from Worcester County, is the latest person to be diagnosed with the potentially-fatal mosquito-borne illness.

As a result, the communities of Auburn, Charlton, Dudley, Leicester, Southbridge, and Spencer have been elevated to high risk for EEE.

“Although mosquito populations are declining at this time of year, risk from EEE will continue until the first hard frost,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown. “We continue to emphasize the need for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites.”

There are 35 communities now at critical risk, 46 at high risk, and 122 at moderate risk for the EEE virus in Massachusetts.

In addition to the 11 human cases of EEE this season in Massachusetts, there have also been eight confirmed cases of EEE this year in animals, including seven horses and a goat.

EEE is a rare but serious disease that can affect people of all ages.

A map of the state’s current EEE risk levels can be found here.

