Mass. health officials announce 4th flu-related pediatric death of season

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials announced the state’s fourth flu-related pediatric death of the season on Tuesday.

“This latest pediatric flu-related death underscores the seriousness of influenza and the need for everyone over the age of 6 months to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Larry Madoff, Medical Director of the Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. “Data suggests that we may be past the peak of the flu season, however, it is not over yet.”

The latest victim has been identified as a teenage boy from Middlesex County. His name and hometown have not been made public.

The other three cases involved an adolescent male from Worcester County and two female children from Middlesex County. The deaths occurred in January and February.

There was one flu-associated pediatric death in Massachusetts last season.

Health officials are urging the public to stay vigilant about washing their hands and getting vaccinated to prevent the spread of disease.

