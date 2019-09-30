Mass. health officials announce 5 new vaping-related injury cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - Health officials on Monday announced five new vaping-related injury cases, bringing the total number of reported cases in Massachusetts to 10.

Two of the cases are confirmed vaping-associated pulmonary injuries, while three of the cases are probably linked, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Among the 10 confirmed and probable cases, most patients are under the age of 20 (50 percent) and between the ages of 40 and 49 (30 percent). The remaining 20 percent are between the ages of 20 and 39.

Vaping THC, an ingredient found in marijuana, was reported in half of the 10 cases. Vaping THC and nicotine were reported in 40 percent of the cases. The remaining 10 percent reported vaping nicotine only.

To date, 83 suspected vaping-related pulmonary cases have been reported in the Bay State since Sept. 11. Of all the suspected cases, 51 are still being investigated, according to Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel.

With the number of suspect cases rising statewide and nationally, Gov. Charlie Baker last week announced a public health emergency and a four-month statewide ban on sales of all vaping products in Massachusetts.

As of last week, 805 confirmed and probable cases of lung injury associated with e-cigarette product use or vaping had been reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by 46 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Those cases included 12 deaths.

