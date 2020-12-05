Mass. health officials announce 5,356 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths

The Department of Public Health announced 5,356 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

RELATED: 97 Mass. communities considered high-risk for coronavirus

A total of 242,812 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 54,199 active cases and a seven-day average positivity rate of 5.4 percent.

Forty-one new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 10,951 statewide.

One thousand four hundred and twenty-eight people are currently hospitalized and 283 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 68.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

From November 15 through November 28, 6,876 people between the ages of 20-29 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 0-19 came in next with 5,891, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 5,713. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 1,315 confirmed cases in that two-week period.

On Thursday, health officials announced 6,477 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, shattering the previous single-day high record which was set on Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)