Mass. health officials announce 538 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths with a positivity rate of 1 percent

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (gray) cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 538 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday..

A total of 658,441 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 11,507 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.03 percent, dropping from the 1.05 percentage that was reported on Wednesday.

A total of nine new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,442 statewide.

A total of 327 people are currently hospitalized and 91 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 84.4 percent of the 8,704,570 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,330,308 state residents are fully vaccinated.

