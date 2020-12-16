Mass. health officials announce 5,450 new COVID-19 cases, 71 deaths, 7-day positivity rate of 6 percent

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (gray) cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 5,450 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

A total of 292,316 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 74,212 active cases and a seven-day average positivity rate of 6.03 percent.

Seventy-one new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 11,261 statewide.

One thousand eight hundred and fifty-one people are currently hospitalized and 382 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

From November 29 through December 12, 12,482 people between the ages of 20-29 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 0-19 came in next with 11,108, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 10,413. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 2,182 confirmed cases in that two-week period.

