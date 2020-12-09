Mass. health officials announce 5,675 new COVID-19 cases, 89 deaths, 5.2 percent positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 5,675 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

A total of 259,324 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 61,181 active cases and a seven-day average positivity rate of 5.2 percent.

Eighty-nine new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 10,922 statewide.

One thousand five hundred and seventy-six people are currently hospitalized and 308 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 69.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

From November 22 through December 5, 9,746 people between the ages of 20-29 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 0-19 came in next with 8,201 , followed by 30-39 year-olds at 8,174. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 1,676 confirmed cases in that two-week period.

On Thursday, health officials announced 6,477 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, shattering the previous single-day high record which was set on Wednesday.

