Mass. health officials announce 626 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.3 percent

The Department of Public Health reported 626 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

A total of 654,734 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 16,685 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.25 percent, dropping from the 1.32 percentage that was reported on Tuesday.

A total of 13 new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,357 statewide.

A total of 428 people are currently hospitalized and 114 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 84.1 percent of the 8,215,860 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,050,054 state residents are fully vaccinated.

