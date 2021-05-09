Mass. health officials announce 655 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.2 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 655 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday.

A total of 653,190 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 18,746 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.24 percent, falling from the 1.32 percentage that was reported on Saturday.

A total of 6 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,330 statewide.

A total of 438 people are currently hospitalized and 124 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85 percent of the 7,931,790 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 2,927,088 state residents are fully vaccinated.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)