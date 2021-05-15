Mass. health officials announce 657 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths with a positivity rate of 1 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health reported 657 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 656,344 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 14,396 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.03 percent, dropping from the 1.14 percentage that was reported on Friday.

A total of 5 new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,389 statewide.

A total of 352 people are currently hospitalized and 97 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 84.8 percent of the 8,365,380 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,175,284 state residents are fully vaccinated.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)