Mass. health officials announce 718 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.6 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 718 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

A total of 648,967 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 22,248 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.60 percent, rising from the 1.48 percentage that was reported on Tuesday.

A total of five new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,293 statewide.

A total of 516 people are currently hospitalized and 136 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 83.3 percent of the 7,691,560 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 2,714,443 state residents are fully vaccinated.

