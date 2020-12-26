Mass. health officials announce 7,424 new COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths in 2-day period

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health reported 7,424 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday. The numbers cover the period between noon on Thursday and 11:59 p.m. Friday.

RELATED: Mass. imposing new restrictions after Christmas to prevent another surge

A total of 335,731 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 78,086 active cases and a seven-day average positivity rate of 6.32 percent.

Forty-six new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 12,009 statewide.

Two thousand, and seventy-seven people are currently hospitalized and 416 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 69.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

RELATED: Baker announces $668M relief package for small Mass. businesses

From Dec. 12 through Dec. 19, 11,427 people between the ages of 20-29 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 0-19 came in next with 10,797, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 9,750. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 2,446 confirmed cases in that two-week period.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)