Mass. health officials announce 7,635 new COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths, 7-day positivity rate of 7.5 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 7,635 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

A total of 400,823 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 87,348 active cases and a seven-day average positivity rate of 7.49 percent.

A total of 74 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 12,708 statewide.

Two thousand, three hundred and eleven people are currently hospitalized and 440 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

As of January 6, 10,220 people under the age of 19 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 20-29 came in next with 10,124, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 9,375. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 2,629 confirmed cases.

