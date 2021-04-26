Mass. health officials announce 812 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.7 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 812 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.

A total of 641,211 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 29,601 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.72 percent, dropping from the mark of 1.74 percent that was reported on Sunday.

A total of 12 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,211 statewide.

A total of 625 people are currently hospitalized and 154 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 86.3 percent of the 6,652,360 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 2,350,027 state residents are fully vaccinated.

