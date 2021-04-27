Mass. health officials announce 825 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.7 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 825 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

A total of 642,036 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 28,043 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.71 percent, dropping from the mark of 1.72 percent that was reported on Monday.

A total of four new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,215 statewide.

A total of 628 people are currently hospitalized and 158 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85.4 percent of the 6,826,740 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 2,394,013 state residents are fully vaccinated.

