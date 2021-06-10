BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health announced 85 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

A total of 662,544 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 3,191 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 0.51 percent, dropping from the .55 percentage that was reported on Wednesday.

A total of 7 new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,566 statewide.

A total of 171 people are currently hospitalized and 52 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 87.4 percent of the 9,389,030 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,913,264 state residents are fully vaccinated.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)