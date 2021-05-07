Mass. health officials announce 881 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.4 percent

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (gray) cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 881 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

A total of 651,740 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 19,784 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.39 percent, rising from the 1.37 percentage that was reported on Thursday.

A total of 5 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,316 statewide.

A total of 459 people are currently hospitalized and 138 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 84.3 percent of the 7,823,920 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 2,835,762 state residents are fully vaccinated.

