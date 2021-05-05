Mass. health officials announce 888 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.5 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 888 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

A total of 649,855 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 21,300 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.50 percent, rising from the 1.60 percentage that was reported on Tuesday.

A total of 13 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,306 statewide.

A total of 485 people are currently hospitalized and 135 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 83.3 percent of the 7,691,560 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 2,714,443 state residents are fully vaccinated.

