BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health announced 89 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.

A total of 662,243 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 4,195 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 0.53 percent, holding from the percentage that was reported on Sunday.

A total of 4 new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,552 statewide.

A total of 181 people are currently hospitalized and 65 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 86.8 percent of the 9,345,960 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,849,447 state residents are fully vaccinated.

