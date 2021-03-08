Mass. health officials announce 892 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 1.7 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 892 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.

A total of 559,975 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 27,369 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 1.67 rising .01 percent from Sunday’s report.

A total of 18 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,103 statewide.

Six hundred and seventy-two people are currently hospitalized and 180 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 88.1 percent of the 2,433,760 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 715,136 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated and 1,428,657 are halfway there.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

