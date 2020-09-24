Mass. health officials announce 8th human case of West Nile virus

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Thursday announced the state’s eighth human case of West Nile virus this season.

The individual who was exposed to the virus is a man in his 40s from Middlesex County, officials said.

Most of the West Nile activity this year has been around Boston, including parts of Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex counties.

The virus is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. It can infect people of all ages, while those over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease.

Symptoms tend to include fever and flu-like illness. However, most people will have no symptoms.

In 2019, there were five human cases reported by the state.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)