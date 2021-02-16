Mass. health officials announce 967 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 2.2 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 967 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

A total of 531,702 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 42,395 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 2.22 percent rose .03 percent from Monday’s report.

A total of 49 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 15,257 statewide.

One thousand, and ninety-six people are currently hospitalized and 275 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

As of Feb. 10, 8,223 people under the age of 19 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 20-29 came in next with 6,772, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 5,482. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 1,350 confirmed cases.

